$1000 Minute Tuesday, October 29th

1) In an automatic vehicle, the letter P on the transmission gear selector stands for Park; what does the N stand for?

(Neutral)

2) Winona Ryder celebrates a birthday today. Name the TV series where she plays Joyce Byers; Jonathan and Will’s mom.

(Stranger Things)

3) SPELL: Quarterly.

(Q U A R T E R L Y)

4) How many points did the Raptors get in last night’s game?

(104)

5) Debbie has 20 scarves to sell. If 8 people bought 2 scarves each, how many are there left to sell?

(4)

6) Today is World Cat Day. Some people believe the myth that Cats have how many lives?

(9)

7) Earl Grey, Chai, and English breakfast are all different types of what drink?

(Tea/Black Tea)

8) Name the main antagonist from the Friday the 13th movie series.

(Jason/Jason Voorhees)

9) In Greek Mythology, what was Medusa’s hair made of?

(Snakes)

10) Is a “Mandible” a bone in the human body or a musical instrument?

(Bone)