$1000 Minute Wednesday, December 11th

1) “Bah Humbug” is a phrase most famously said by whom?

(Scrooge)

2) As a new born baby, your belly button is formed when what is removed?

(Umbilical Cord)

3) Setting, spiking, and blocking are all skills you would use when playing what sport?

(Volleyball)

4) “Chapeau” is the French word for what?

(Hat)

5) If Lori already has 2 dozen cookies, and still plans on baking 2 more dozen, how many cookies will she have in total?

(48/4 Dozen)

6) The Toronto Raptors have a home game tonight facing which Los Angeles team?

(Clippers)

7) SPELL: Poinsettia.

(P O I N S E T T I A)

8) Kool FM supports Holiday Fire & CO Safety. What does CO stand for?

(Carbon Monoxide)

9) Which province is located between Alberta and Manitoba?

(Saskatchewan)

10) What is the term used for using intense heat to fuse two pieces of metal together?

(Weld/Welding)