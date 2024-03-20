Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, March 20th

How did you do this morning?

  1. If you’re an animal that can live in both water and land you’re known as a what?

Amphibian

  1. What form of measurement is larger, a teaspoon or a tablespoon?

Tablespoon

  1. He was the primary villain of Inspector Gadget?

Dr. Claw  

  1. If you have one loonie, one toonie, two dimes and three quarters, how much money do you have?

$3.95

  1. What is the name of the children’s book about the friendship between a spider and a pig? 

            Charlotte’s Web

  1. What Canadian province is to the left of Saskatchewan when looking at a map?

Alberta

  1. What saltwater animal does the male get pregnant with and give birth too?

Seahorse

  1. In chess what piece can only move diagonally without jumping over intervening pieces?

Bishop 

  1. What Pixar Movie Series featured Lighting McQueen as its main character?

Cars

  1. What sport requires a broom and stone?

Curling

