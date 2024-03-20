$1000 Minute: Wednesday, March 20th
How did you do this morning?
- If you’re an animal that can live in both water and land you’re known as a what?
Amphibian
- What form of measurement is larger, a teaspoon or a tablespoon?
Tablespoon
- He was the primary villain of Inspector Gadget?
Dr. Claw
- If you have one loonie, one toonie, two dimes and three quarters, how much money do you have?
$3.95
- What is the name of the children’s book about the friendship between a spider and a pig?
Charlotte’s Web
- What Canadian province is to the left of Saskatchewan when looking at a map?
Alberta
- What saltwater animal does the male get pregnant with and give birth too?
Seahorse
- In chess what piece can only move diagonally without jumping over intervening pieces?
Bishop
- What Pixar Movie Series featured Lighting McQueen as its main character?
Cars
- What sport requires a broom and stone?
Curling