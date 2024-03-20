Celebrate Easter with Fun Activities In & Around Barrie

Spring has sprung, which means Easter is nearly here! This year, Barrie and Simcoe County have tons of egg-cellent Easter activities for families and adults alike.

Whether you crave classic egg hunts, heartwarming encounters with the Easter Bunny, or tasty Easter brunches, this list offers something for everyone.

So, grab your baskets and get ready for a fun-filled Easter weekend!

1. Snap a Pic and Hunt for Eggs at Georgian Mall

Head to Georgian Mall for a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny! From now until March 30, families can capture cherished moments with the Easter Bunny in the court area near Shoppers Drug Mart on the lower level.

Got a furry friend who wants to say hey? Don’t miss the special Pet Days on March 19th, and 26th from 5 PM to 7 PM.

To book a spot and receive a complimentary virtual goodie basket, visit the Georgian Mall’s website. Capture these precious Easter memories with photo packages ranging from $19.99 to $49.99.

2. Spring Festival Fun at Chappell Farms

Embrace the spirit of spring at Chappell Farms on March 23rd to 24th, March 29th to April 1st, and April 6th to 7th. Their annual Spring Festival offers a delightful escape for families. Get lost in the exciting kids’ maze, be mesmerized by a captivating magic show, and enjoy a relaxing wagon ride. You’ll also be able to learn about maple syrup production with a fascinating display, embark on a thrilling candy hunt, and meet some adorable farm animals.

Plan your visit and purchase tickets for $15 each (children under 2 are free) in advance on Chappell Farms’ website.

3. Drysdale’s Farm’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Drysdale’s Farm promises an Easter Egg Hunt filled with magical memories! From March 29th to 31st, join them four times a day at 9 AM, 11 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM. Hunt for eggs, be thrilled by a captivating magic show, cuddle up with the Easter Bunny for heartwarming pictures, and witness the wonder of a live exotic animal show. But remember, all activities happen consecutively at the designated times. Arriving late might mean missing out on some of the fun.

For an added dose of fun, Drysdale’s Farm has partnered with KOOL FM to offer an exciting chance to win a Kings and Castles birthday party for 20 people, complete with food and drinks. While hunting for eggs, keep your eyes peeled for the golden egg hidden to be entered into the draw!

Tickets are $26.50 for children and include a delightful treat bag. Adults can join the festivities for $18.00, and children under 2 are free but won’t receive a treat bag. Secure your spots and register in advance on Drysdale’s website for a seamless Easter experience.

4. Unearth Easter Eggs and Unleash Creativity at Curio Exploration Hub

Get ready for a fun adventure at Curio Exploration Hub! On March 30th, families can choose a dedicated one-hour time slot to hunt for hidden eggs, unleash their creativity with Easter-themed crafts, and enjoy playtime within the engaging Curio environment.

Tickets are $15 and include entry for one adult and one child. Don’t forget to bring your own basket to collect those colorful eggs! To reserve your preferred time slot, visit the Curio website.

5. Enjoy Family Fun at Friday Harbour

Prepare for a weekend brimming with Easter cheer at Friday Harbour! On March 30th and 31st, families can participate in a variety of engaging activities. Unleash your inner artisan with basket weaving on the promenade for $5. Create colorful masterpieces with Easter egg decorating, also available for $5, or Pop-Tart Peeps house decorating for $8.

While there, you can also take part in the 7th Annual Egg Drop.

6. Indulge in a Tasty Easter Brunch at Tangle Creek Golf Club

Treat yourself and your loved ones to a delicious Easter brunch experience at Tangle Creek Golf Club. On March 31st, they’ll be hosting their annual Easter Brunch Buffet, featuring a mouthwatering array of dishes guaranteed to tantalize your taste buds. From succulent breakfast classics to delightful seasonal offerings, this buffet promises a delightful way to celebrate Easter.

Make your reservations in advance by emailing events@tanglecreekgolf.com or calling 705-720-2150 ext 115. Prices vary depending on age: Adults are $58, children aged 8 to 15 are $25, children aged 4 to 7 are $16, and children under 3 enjoy the festivities for free. For a sneak peek at the full menu, visit the Tangle Creek website.

Easter Fun Beyond the List

This curated list offers a glimpse into the vibrant Easter celebrations happening in Barrie and Simcoe County. Remember, Easter Sunday falls on March 31st, 2024. While many events take place throughout the Easter weekend, double-check specific dates and times for each activity to ensure you don’t miss out on the fun.