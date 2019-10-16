$1000 Minute Wednesday, October 12th

1) Capellini, Rigatoni, and Linguine are all different varieties of what food?

(Pasta/Noodles)

2) Which city in Alberta hosts a “stampede” every year?

(Calgary)

3) Michael Myers is a fictional character from which horror film series?

(Halloween)

4) SPELL: Campaign.

(C A M P A I G N)

5) Today is John Mayer’s birthday. FILL IN THE BLANK: “Your body is a blank.”

(Wonderland)

6) What is the name of the boy who owns Buzz lightyear in the Toy Story movie?

(Andy)

7) The Toronto Maple Leafs took on the Minnesota Wild last night. How many goals did Toronto finish with?

( 4)

8) Name the actress who returns as Maleficent in the second movie coming to theatres this weekend.

(Angelina Jolie)

9) Which temperature is COLDER: 6 degrees Celsius or 40 degrees Fahrenheit?

(40 degrees Fahrenheit)

10) What animal is known for spitting at others when trying to keep you away?

(Llamas/Alpacas/Camels)