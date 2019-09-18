$1000 Minute Wednesday, September 18th

1) What type of animal is a ‘skink’?

(Lizard)

2) Name the only fruit with its seeds on the outside.

(Strawberries)

3) Canada is made up of how many provinces?

(10 – Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, New Brunswick, PEI)

4) The song “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion came from what movie?

(Titanic)

5) What does the Roman numeral ‘C’ represent?

(One Hundred)

6) A reboot was announced yesterday for the American sitcom “Saved by the Bell”. What is the name of the character Mario Lopez plays?

(Slater/A.C. Slater)

7) SPELL: Coordinate.

(C O O R D I N A T E)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Ottawa Senators in Toronto tonight.

(FALSE – In Ottawa)

9) Which candy brand uses the slogan “Taste the rainbow”

(Skittles)

10) Geology is the scientific name given for the study of what?

(Earth)