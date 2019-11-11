$1000 Monday, November 11th

1) Today is Remembrance Day. What do people wear as a symbol to remember those who lost their lives in World War One?

(Poppy)

2) SPELL: Remembrance.

(R E M E M B R A N C E)

3) In Disney’s ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ movie, what is the Hunchback’s name?

(Quasimodo)

4) What fraction is used to describe perfect eyesight?

(20/20)

5) Which team won the MLS Cup Final last night?

(Seattle)

6) Today is Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday. Name the 2013 movie where he plays the role of a millionaire in the 1920s.

(The Great Gatsby)

7) How many loaves are in a baker’s dozen?

(13)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: A polygraph test is used to see if someone is giving a true statement.

(TRUE)

9) Python, Copperhead, and Anacondas are all different types of what reptile?

(Snakes)

10) What Carnival is New Orleans most famous for?

(Mardi Gras)