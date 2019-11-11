Listen Live

$1000 Monday, November 11th

1)   Today is Remembrance Day. What do people wear as a symbol to remember […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1)   Today is Remembrance Day. What do people wear as a symbol to remember those who lost their lives in World War One?
(Poppy)

 

 

 

 

 

2)  SPELL: Remembrance.
(R E M E M B R A N C E)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)  In Disney’s ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ movie, what is the Hunchback’s name?
(Quasimodo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4)  What fraction is used to describe perfect eyesight?
(20/20)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5)  Which team won the MLS Cup Final last night?
(Seattle)

 

 

 

 

 

 

6) Today is Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday. Name the 2013 movie where he plays the role of a millionaire in the 1920s.
(The Great Gatsby)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7)  How many loaves are in a baker’s dozen?
(13)

 

 

 

 

 

 

8)  TRUE OR FALSE: A polygraph test is used to see if someone is giving a true statement.
(TRUE)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9)  Python, Copperhead, and Anacondas are all different types of what reptile?
(Snakes)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10) What Carnival is New Orleans most famous for?
(Mardi Gras)

Related posts

$1000 Minute Friday, November 8th

$1000 Minute Thursday, November 7th

$1000 Minute Wednesday, November 6th