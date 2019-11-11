$1000 Monday, November 11th
1) Today is Remembrance Day. What do people wear as a symbol to remember […]
1) Today is Remembrance Day. What do people wear as a symbol to remember those who lost their lives in World War One?
(Poppy)
2) SPELL: Remembrance.
(R E M E M B R A N C E)
3) In Disney’s ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ movie, what is the Hunchback’s name?
(Quasimodo)
4) What fraction is used to describe perfect eyesight?
(20/20)
5) Which team won the MLS Cup Final last night?
(Seattle)
6) Today is Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday. Name the 2013 movie where he plays the role of a millionaire in the 1920s.
(The Great Gatsby)
7) How many loaves are in a baker’s dozen?
(13)
8) TRUE OR FALSE: A polygraph test is used to see if someone is giving a true statement.
(TRUE)
9) Python, Copperhead, and Anacondas are all different types of what reptile?
(Snakes)
10) What Carnival is New Orleans most famous for?
(Mardi Gras)