72% OF PEOPLE NOW WASH THEIR HANDS AFTER THEY USE THEIR PHONE

Deep down, we’ve always known our phone screens were just filthy with germs, but we didn’t really care until the pandemic.

According to a new survey, 72% of people say they now wash their hands every single time after they use their cell phone.

And that’s not the only change people are making because of the pandemic. 66% plan to avoid handshakes when this is over, and 62% plan to avoid hugs.

And finally, 51% of people say they’ve judged someone they know for not following social distancing.

