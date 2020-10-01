73 Million Americans Watched The Presidential Debate!

More than 73 million people watched the first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday night.

The numbers were lower than the first debate between Trump and Hilary Clinton in 2016, but it was higher than almost every other debate in American History.

Tuesday’s clash was the biggest event on American TV since the Super Bowl last February.

Some say the numbers weren’t as high due to political fatigue and another reason could be due to Trump’s Cringeworthy nature.

Either way, critics agree that it was the worst debate in modern American history.