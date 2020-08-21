A Cat is in the Running to be New Zealander of the Year!
Celebrity cat Mittens already has the keys to the capital city!
New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, and the director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, have been nominated for New Zealander of the year.
And so has a cat.
You gotta love New Zealand!
Mittens first came to fame in 2018 when he was spotted walked around all over Wellington, the capital city of New Zealand. Some people caught him and brought him to the police station, thinking the cat was lost. After this happened a few times, an SPCA employee started a Facebook page to assure locals that the cat was not lost, just adventurous!
Mittens, a Turkish Angora, even has his own Wikipedia page!
I missed my bus to work, so I’ll be a little late in today. But I’ve got a good reason #Mittens #Wellington #HailTheKing pic.twitter.com/ZJn9P64KFf
— Brían McDomhnaill (@Xaphriel) February 26, 2020