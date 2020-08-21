Listen Live

A Cat is in the Running to be New Zealander of the Year!

Celebrity cat Mittens already has the keys to the capital city!

New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, and the director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, have been nominated for New Zealander of the year.

And so has a cat.

You gotta love New Zealand!

Mittens first came to fame in 2018 when he was spotted walked around all over Wellington, the capital city of New Zealand. Some people caught him and brought him to the police station, thinking the cat was lost. After this happened a few times, an SPCA employee started a Facebook page to assure locals that the cat was not lost, just adventurous!

Mittens, a Turkish Angora, even has his own Wikipedia page!

 

Nominations close on August 30 and then judging panels will evaluate the nominations. Semi-finalists will be announced in December and winners will be announced on March 18 2021. Word is, Dr. Bloomfield is leading in nominations!
Image: Twitter.com/pointoforder

