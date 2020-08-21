Come! Stand Up! Make Our Community Safer For Our BIPOC Folks In Simcoe County!
No Justice? No Peace.
If you have kids, this is the moment to show them what you stand for.
I’m proud to say that we’re going to be having ANOTHER march for Justice here in Barrie!
The last one was months ago, but I still remember it like it was yesterday. It was powerful.
Come on out everyone!!! This Saturday!!! Repost: This event is to bring the people of Simcoe County together, White, black, POC alike. There will be speakers sharing their stories, live music, art displays, food and more! Come on out and support your local black community! We encourage you, if you can, to attend this peaceful demonstration of solidarity this Saturday, to declare #blacklivesmatter together and to denounce racism and impunity against everyone. PUBLIC HEALTH NOTE: In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of this event ask participants to be as safe as possible, following health protocols. We ask that participants maintain 2 meters distance between families and wear masks unless other health issues prevent wearing one. The event will also be live-streamed online for those who cannot attend. LOCAL DONATIONS AND RESOURCES Black organizations and initiatives you can support in Simcoe County: Making Change (makingchangesc.com) UPlift Black (upliftblack.org) Our Mosaic Lives (ourmosaiclives.ca) Shak’s World (shaksworld.com) The #blacklivesmatter movement is NOT OVER. Please join us August 22, 2020 to listen to our stories and bring unity to all people in Simcoe County. Cash donations can be made to cassandraamanyangole@gmail.com to help with expenses and donations to local black owned charities. There will be food on site and freezies available for any size donation. We look forward to seeing you!
The march will be going down at Sunnidale Park tomorrow from 1-5 PM. Don’t stress, social distancing will be enforced.
Please come out and stand up. It makes our BIPOC community feel safer and supported.
I hope I’ll see you there.