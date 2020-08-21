Come! Stand Up! Make Our Community Safer For Our BIPOC Folks In Simcoe County!

If you have kids, this is the moment to show them what you stand for.

I’m proud to say that we’re going to be having ANOTHER march for Justice here in Barrie!

The last one was months ago, but I still remember it like it was yesterday. It was powerful.

The march will be going down at Sunnidale Park tomorrow from 1-5 PM. Don’t stress, social distancing will be enforced.

Please come out and stand up. It makes our BIPOC community feel safer and supported.

I hope I’ll see you there.