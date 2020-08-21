R.I.P To A Drag Race Legend Gone Too Soon.

Oh man, this one hurts.

Drag Race fans across the world are in mourning, as they’ve lost another legendary queen.

Season 8 and All Stars 3 contestant (and budget queen legend) Chi Chi DeVayne passed away yesterday at the age of 34 from complications from schlerodermia.

Chi Chi had an incredible run on Season 8 making it all the way to the top four, and winning our hearts along the way.

Seriously if you’ve never seen Drag Race, watch season 8. You’ll understand why I love the show so much and why I’m also sad today.

Chi Chi had been in and out of the hospital recently, and we were all concerned about her passing, but never thought this would happens.

Tons of former Ru Girls posted their sympathies on IG, Twitter, and Facebook.

Celebrate Chi Chi’s life by checking out the best of her time on Drag Race AND? The most ICONIC lip sync by her below:

This Chi Chi DeVayne lip sync gives me chills everytime 🖤 pic.twitter.com/54JUtqWXZN — J Λ M Ξ S (@jamesglynn) August 20, 2020

If you’ve lost someone during this pandemic, I’m sorry. I’m here for you.