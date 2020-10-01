A ‘Conan The Barbarian’ Series Could Be Coming To Netflix!

A live-action Conon series is reportedly in the works based on the character created by Robert E. Howard. Conan first came out in comic books back in the 1930s and has been adapted over the years into big screen features.

No other details have been given yet as Netflix is still working out details and rights to the Conan Properties which would allow Netflix to use the character and storylines and adapt them for film and TV in both live-action and animation.