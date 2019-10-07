A GUY IN NORTH CAROLINA WON A $750,000 LAWSUIT OVER A GUY WHO STOLE HIS WIFE

A guy named Kevin Howard from North Carolina had been married to his wife for 12 years when he found out she’d been cheating on him with a coworker. And she wound up leaving Kevin for that guy.

In North Carolina there is an “alienation of affections” law which allows you to sue someone for “purposefully interfering with the marital relationship.”

Kevin blamed his wife’s coworker for seducing her, stealing her away, and destroying the marriage, so he sued the guy and won a judgement of $750,000.

