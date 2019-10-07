Joker Takes Top Spot At The Box Office

Warner Bros were laughing their way to the box-office with the release of “Joker: breaking a domestic record in its opening weekend.

The R-rating comic-book movie brought in $93.5 million and now has the biggest launch release record for October!

Joker crushed “Venom” which previously held the record in October with $80 million.

“Abominable,” slid to second place, collecting $12 million for a domestic haul of $37.8 million.

In third, Focus Features’ “Downton Abbey” raked in another $8 million, boosting North American ticket sales to a strong $73 million.