A New Study Finds We Should Really Only Work Three Hours A Day

According to a study by Voucher Cloud, Psychologists found that our brains can only focus on a single task for a few hours at a time . . . after that, it needs a break.

And the data backs that up: the average person says they’re only productive for two hours and 53 minutes at work. The rest of the time they’re either working slower than their peak speed or totally slacking off.

The study then looked at the activities done instead of work: