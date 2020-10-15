A New Study Says That The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Making Moms Anxious And Sleepless

A new study shows that moms everywhere are battling an increase in insomnia and acute anxiety, thanks to the coronavirus.

If there are any humans on this planet that worry about everything and everyone else first, its moms!

The new study on sleep research says that rates of clinical insomnia in mothers have doubled since the start of the pandemic.

Researchers say a lot of this has to do with anxiety, with approximately 80% of the mothers reporting mild‐to‐high levels of current anxiety about COVID‐19.