A Punky Brewster Sequel! OMG!

I used to sing my kids the theme song when they were little!

The show that truly promoted girl power in the 80’s is getting the same kind of reboot style has Fuller House!

The original Punky Brewster, Soleil Moon Frye will once again be the lead character! It was reported earlier this week that a sequel to the 1984 NBC sitcom is officially in the works.

She is back! I am back! #punkypower forever! Yipppeeee https://t.co/SIbwlwpXnk — soleil moon frye (@moonfrye) June 4, 2019

The original show started up in 1984 centred around Punky, a bright young girl raised by her foster dad, Henry.

The new slot is said to be about Punky who is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self. The show only ran for four seasons, but clearly; it had lasting effects!

The show even brilliantly tackled topics like The Challenger space shuttle tragedy, drugs (just say no!), and pet loss.