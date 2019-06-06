Xbox and Axe Body Spray Have Teamed Up To Make Shower Products For Gamers…

Microsoft just announced its teaming up with the people behind Axe Body Spray to make a new line of shower products for gamers.

Xbox is taking on the stereotype about gamers’ BODY ODOR.

They’re doing it in Australia and New Zealand, where Axe is known by the brand name “Lynx.” And they’ve created bright green body spray, deodorant, and shower gel called Xbox Lynx. They describe the scent as, “pulsing green citrus.”

The stuff will be on sale next month in Australia and New Zealand. There’s no word on whether it could expand to other countries.

