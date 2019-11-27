A Pussycat Dolls Union Is Coming!
They haven't performed together in over a decade!
The Pussycat Dolls are coming together this weekend in the UK! They haven’t performed together in over ten years, but this weekend-that will change!
Lead singer Nicole Scherzinger who is a judge on the X factor UK says the girls will hit the stage during the finale of the show!
In starring roles tonight: @nicolescherzy, Louis Walsh, and @simoncowell! 🎞 #XFactorCelebrity #XFactor pic.twitter.com/evm3CNxeEd
— The X Factor (@TheXFactor) November 23, 2019
The group is known for such hits as “Buttons,” “Don’t Cha” and “Stickwitu.”
And what about this one!