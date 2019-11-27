A Pussycat Dolls Union Is Coming!

The Pussycat Dolls are coming together this weekend in the UK! They haven’t performed together in over ten years, but this weekend-that will change!

Lead singer Nicole Scherzinger who is a judge on the X factor UK says the girls will hit the stage during the finale of the show!

The group is known for such hits as “Buttons,” “Don’t Cha” and “Stickwitu.”

And what about this one!