A Touching Gift Leads To An Incredible Moment

Heads up, you may cry over this.

By Host Blogs, Josh

You gotta love the holidays.

There’s usually at least four or five of these stories circulating and honestly, I’m all FOR IT!

This video went VIRAL on Twitter over the past few days for one damn reason: it’ll make your eyes water.

Lauren Alexis Shackleford’s grandmother, Barbara lost her husband seven months ago. This will be the first holiday season without him.

So the family gathered together to help lift the spirits of their loved one with an incredible gift.

Check out the video below:

MY GOD! AMAZING. SO MANY LETTERS AND SO MUCH CRYING. I LOVE IT.

