A Touching Gift Leads To An Incredible Moment

You gotta love the holidays.

There’s usually at least four or five of these stories circulating and honestly, I’m all FOR IT!

This video went VIRAL on Twitter over the past few days for one damn reason: it’ll make your eyes water.

Lauren Alexis Shackleford’s grandmother, Barbara lost her husband seven months ago. This will be the first holiday season without him.

So the family gathered together to help lift the spirits of their loved one with an incredible gift.

Check out the video below:

My grandpa passed 7 months ago so this is my grandma’s 1st Xmas w/o him in 59 years. For Christmas we decided to gift her w/ letters we found her & my grandpa wrote to each other in 1962 while they were in college. He kept them all these years ❤️ pic.twitter.com/raRvAWxqW5 — L 👅 (@ForeverLAS_) December 25, 2019

MY GOD! AMAZING. SO MANY LETTERS AND SO MUCH CRYING. I LOVE IT.