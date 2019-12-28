Listen Live

December 28th and 29th, 2019

Featuring one of the biggest songs of the last decade

#20 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift  

#19 Too Close – Ria Mae ft. Dan Talevski  

#18 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw  

#17 Everything Sucks – Scott Helman  

#16 How Do You Sleep? – Sam Smith  

#15 Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez  

#14 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber  

#13 I’ll Be There – Walk Off The Earth  

#12 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber  

KOOL Cameo: Uptown Funk! – Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars  

#11 Lover – Taylor Swift  

#10 Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid 

#9 Rooting For You – Alessia Cara  

#8 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas  

#7 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury ft. Bryce Vine  

#6 Good As Hell – Lizzo  

#5 Senorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello  

#4 Circles – Post Malone 

#3 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi  

Blast From The Past: Til I Am Myself Again – Blue Rodeo 

#2 Memories – Maroon 5  

#1 Only Human – Jonas Brothers 

