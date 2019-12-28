December 28th and 29th, 2019
Featuring one of the biggest songs of the last decade
#20 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift
#19 Too Close – Ria Mae ft. Dan Talevski
#18 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw
#17 Everything Sucks – Scott Helman
#16 How Do You Sleep? – Sam Smith
#15 Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez
#14 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber
#13 I’ll Be There – Walk Off The Earth
#12 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
KOOL Cameo: Uptown Funk! – Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars
#11 Lover – Taylor Swift
#10 Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid
#9 Rooting For You – Alessia Cara
#8 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas
#7 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury ft. Bryce Vine
#6 Good As Hell – Lizzo
#5 Senorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
#4 Circles – Post Malone
#3 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
Blast From The Past: Til I Am Myself Again – Blue Rodeo
#2 Memories – Maroon 5
#1 Only Human – Jonas Brothers