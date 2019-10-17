According To An Ancient Greek Study… Bella Hadid Is The Most Beautiful Woman In The World!
I bet she wakes up each morning and shouts “Gee, I’m glad i’m me.”
Apparently you can measure perfect!
There’s a plastic surgeon named Dr. Julian De Silva and for years, he’s made it his mission to scrutinize the world’s great beauties, using the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.
All this hard work (if you can call it that) has determined that Bella Hadid has an edge over Beyonce!
He used the Golden Ratio to measure the beauty!
“To be deemed ‘beautiful’ according to the Golden Ratio, the length of the ear must be equal to the length of the nose and the width of an eye should be equal to the distance between the eyes.”
Dr. De Silva found Bella Hadid’s face to be 94.35% “accurate” to the Golden Ratio after measuring her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape, stating: “She is closest to the ancient Greeks’ idea of perfection.”
Today I have been featured in the @dailymail and @bazaaruk, declaring @BellaHadid the most beautiful woman in the world – according to the ‘Golden Ratio’ equation devised in Ancient Greece (and Beyoncé is a close second). The 23-year-old was found to be 94.35% ‘accurate’ to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi – which measure physical perfection. Her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came closest to the ancient Greeks’ idea of perfection. Singer @Beyoncé, 38, was second with 92.44%, actress @AmberHeard, 33, was third with 91.85% and pop star @ArianaGrande, 26, was fourth with 91.81%. Kate Moss, 45, the highest rated Briton and in sixth place overall, had a reading of 91.05% – well ahead of her rival and the UK’s other most successful supermodel, @CaraDelevingne, 27, who was in tenth place with 89.99%. The list was compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques which allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery. The Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty. #news #beauty #plasticsurgery #harleystreet #beautifacation #beautifulfaces #jdsgoldenratio
Beyonce comes in second on De Silva’s list, with 92.44%, followed by Amber Heard, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift.