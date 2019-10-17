According To An Ancient Greek Study… Bella Hadid Is The Most Beautiful Woman In The World!

Apparently you can measure perfect!

There’s a plastic surgeon named Dr. Julian De Silva and for years, he’s made it his mission to scrutinize the world’s great beauties, using the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.

All this hard work (if you can call it that) has determined that Bella Hadid has an edge over Beyonce!

He used the Golden Ratio to measure the beauty!

“To be deemed ‘beautiful’ according to the Golden Ratio, the length of the ear must be equal to the length of the nose and the width of an eye should be equal to the distance between the eyes.”

Dr. De Silva found Bella Hadid’s face to be 94.35% “accurate” to the Golden Ratio after measuring her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape, stating: “She is closest to the ancient Greeks’ idea of perfection.”

Beyonce comes in second on De Silva’s list, with 92.44%, followed by Amber Heard, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift.