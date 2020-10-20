ACTOR JEFF BRIDGES REVEALS HE HAS CANCER

The ‘Big Lebowski’ star revealed he has lymphoma. He’s 70 and says he’s starting treatment.

On Twitter, he thanked fans for their ‘prayers and well wishes’. Adding… ‘while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together.’

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

Bridges is known for several films, including “True Grit,” “Tron” and perhaps his most famous role in “The Big Lebowski.” He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for 2009’s “Crazy Heart,” receiving several other nominations and accolades along the way.