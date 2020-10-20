Listen Live

ACTOR JEFF BRIDGES REVEALS HE HAS CANCER

Actor Jeff Bridges says he's battling cancer

By Dirt/Divas

The ‘Big Lebowski’ star revealed he has lymphoma. He’s 70 and says he’s starting treatment.

 

On Twitter, he thanked fans for their ‘prayers and well wishes’. Adding… ‘while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together.’

 

Bridges is known for several films, including “True Grit,” “Tron” and perhaps his most famous role in “The Big Lebowski.” He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for 2009’s “Crazy Heart,” receiving several other nominations and accolades along the way.

