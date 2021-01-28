Actress Cloris Leachman Has Died At Age 94

What a career from a lady who one eight Emmys for her work on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” She also appeared in a few Mel Brooks movies including Young Frankenstein.

Leachman’s publicist released a statement that says the actress died of natural causes at her home in California.

Cloris was a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” at age 82 and appeared in the 2019 reboot of the comedy series “Mad About You.”

Her most recent and notable movies included, Spanglish, The Longest Year, The Croods, and Bad Santa!!