Adam Sandler Is Back On Netflix With A New Halloween Movie!

Sandler is back for a Halloween film!

The new film — called “Hubie Halloween” — tells the story of Hubie Dubois (Sandler) who spends every Halloween making sure Salem, Massachusetts, residents celebrate Halloween safely. But this year, someone new moves into town, and people start disappearing. So Hubie must convince the police (which includes Kevin James and Kenan Thompson) that monsters are real.

The movie is described as “Paul Blart’-but on Halloween!

The movie is out on October 7th!