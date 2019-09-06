Adele Is Ready To Release New Music!

Few artists have been able to channel their pain into song and then share it with the world as effectively as Adele. There is a new album on the way and a lot of inspiration to draw from -from her recent divorce.

Adele announced her separation from husband Simon Konecki in the spring and has been apparently working on new music- Just give her the Grammy now.

She’s famous for taking heartbreak and turning it into hits and we could hear some new music later this year! Word is that 31 is a new album / year filled with pain, healing and joyful moments!