After George Clooney Admitted To Cutting His Hair With A Flowbee, The Product Sells Out Almost Immediately!

DIY Hair is the best, thanks to George!

By Dirt/Divas

George Clooney is no exception to having to deal with haircuts during the pandemic.

 

The actor recently revealed that he uses a Flowbee to cut his hair at home!

And now due to his admission of use of the product, Flowbees are moving quickly off store shelves!

 

So much that creators are saying it could be weeks before getting more back on their website.

 

They’re calling it the “Clooney Effect!”

 

Flowbee also said they’ll be sending Clooney a thank you package for his great endorsement.

