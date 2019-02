Alessia Cara will open for Shawn Mendez during his world tour! The Canadian musicians will travel together around Europe, The US and Canada! 16 additional dates have been added to the North American tour!

Tickets for the new shows will hit pre-sale markets starting Saturday at 10 a.m. local venue time and then become widely available to the public on March 2.

The tour stops in Toronto September 6th at the Rogers Centre!