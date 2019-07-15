Amazon Prime Days Starts Today!

If you’ve been looking for a reason to do some online shopping for no reason- The next two days are for you thanks to Amazon’s summer sale for its Prime Members!

Last year’s Prime Day was the biggest for the company with over 100 million products sold during the 36-hour-sale.

Most customers says the biggest deals to be had are on electronics!

Here’s what you need to know: Amazon Prime is now on and will last for only 48 hours! Some deals to be had for example, is an Amazon Echo Dot that is regularly $50 is selling for $25.

There are a lot of products with pretty good savings! If you are not a Prime Member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trail to get the deals. However; don’t forget to cancel before the 30-days is up or you will be charged the annual fee!

Happy Shopping !

Here are the best deals according to the people who know!

Click here