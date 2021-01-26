America’s Most Wanted Will Return With A New Host

The show gets new legs with a new host Elizabeth Vargas.

Premiering in March on Fox, the show will follow the same format as it did when it was canceled 10 years ago.

“Vargas will ask for viewers’ help as she breaks down cases from the show’s new headquarters, consulting with a team of experts representing law enforcement units such as the FBI, U.S. Marshall’s Office, and Secret Service,” the network said according to Variety.

In its original 25-season run, the show caught 1,186 criminals with the help of viewers. Then, the show moved to Lifetime for a few more years before ending for good in 2013.