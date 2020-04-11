An Adult Size Inflatable Pool Is Everything You Need This Summer Or For Your Basement!

For those of you who still order online from Target, get ready for an epic buy- that is sure to make a splash! You can also order direct from minnidip.com

The Minnidip Adult Inflatable pool was a huge hit last year, so they will be available again for the 2020 quarantine season!

Each pool can hold three adults no problem! It’s 5.5 feet wide and 1.5 feet tall- lots of room! There are many patterns to choose from including one decorated with palm trees, or watermelons, or flowers!

They’re all available to order online, and start at $42.99. Minnidip also has kids-sized inflatable pools in fun designs, like citrus and black and white spots and stripes, that are 4 feet wide by 1 foot tall for $32.99, according to bestproducts.com

Why not make the best of quarantine and then eventually, you’ll be able to share your pool with your friends! For now, how cool would you look FaceTiming your BFF from your inflatable pool?