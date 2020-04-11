Twenty One Pilots Release New Song “Level of Concern”

Twenty One Pilots are making the best of their time in self isolation. They wrote a song, produced it and released it. Oh, and there’s a video to boot!

The track seems to be about trying to keep relationships while in quarantine and the world in isolation due to Covid-19.

The band is also donating a portion of the proceeds to Crew Nation, which is an organization helping the concert crew members through this rough time. For the most part, all concerts have been cancelled leaving thousands of people out of work.