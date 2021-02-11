And This Year’s Rock And Roll Nominees Are!

Wednesday morning, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveiled their list of nominees for the 2021 class.

The list includes Hip Hop legends JAY-Z and LL Cool J, rock icons Iron Maiden, Rage Against The Machine, and Foo Fighters, The Go- Go’s, and the reigning champion of Twitter, Dionne Warwick.

Artists can qualify and therefore be nominated 25 years after their first commercial recording.

Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Chaka Khan, Carole King, LL Cool J, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, and Tina Turner are all returning nominees appearing on this year’s list.





Inductees will be announced in May. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony will take place in Cleveland, Ohio in the fall.