Austrian Man Breaks World Record For Ice Cube Bath!

Josef Koeberl just spent over two-and-half hours in a full-body ice bath. He broke his own world record by almost 30 minutes.

Wearing just a swimsuit, Josef poured 440 pounds of ice cubes into a custom-made, transparent box and bathed in it up to his shoulders Saturday.

The exact time spent in the freezing cold bath was 2 hours, 30 minutes, and 57 seconds. How did he do it?

Josef said he fought off the pain by visualizing happy thoughts.