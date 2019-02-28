Avocado Shoes… Yup, This Is A Thing!

Avocado toast is a popular millennial food, so why not wear it on your feet!

The website reads:

“Holy Saucamole! Celebrate your health kick with the delicacy of the exclusive “Avocado Toast” Shadow 6000. Featuring toast-ed leather, smashed avocado textured suede, red pepper flake collar lining, and the “Saucamole” shout out on the heel. It’s everything you avo-wanted, even if the guac is extra.”

The men’s Shadow 6000 Avocado Toast is made of brown leather and what the company calls green “smashed avocado textured suede” and features red-pepper flake speckle on the collar lining and a “Saucamole” shout-out on the heel.

The sneakers cost $130 – or about 10 times the cost of actual Avocado toast on a trendy menu!

Since the sneakers went on sale Wednesday, people are gobbling them up- so much in fact; that they are no long available!