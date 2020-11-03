‘Baby Shark’ Is Now The Most Watched YouTube Video

The catchy, yet incredibly annoying children’s song ‘Baby Shark’ has just surpassed ‘Despacito’ to become the most-watched video on YouTube, with more than 7.05 billion views.

‘Despacito,’ the single by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee-featuring Justin Bieber was posted on Jan. 12th, 2017, and racked up 7.03 billion views to date.

But “Baby Shark” has dethroned the top 40 track as people appear to love the repetitive “doo-doo-doo-doo.”

The song has become so popular that last year, YouTube announced a partnership with Nickelodeon to turn the viral video into a TV series.