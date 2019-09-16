Badass Boots Have A Built- In Bottle Opener In The Heels!

There’s a French retailer who’s designed a pretty cool pump! They have a built-in-bottle opener in the heels (yes, both)!

The brand shared an image of the sexy boot on their instagram feed even grabbing the attention of Marc Jacobs who called the boot “Brilliant.”

These are hot boots and expensive, setting one back $1,395! If you need more convincing, the description reads:

“Crafted in Italy from croc-effect leather, this point-toe silhouette is fitted with silver-tone bottle openers at the back of the stiletto heels.”

Instagram users are loving the shoes, with more than 110,000 followers liking an image. One person wrote: ‘How innovative’ while another said: ‘Finally, some positive innovations in fashion.’

Check them out!