Beyonce Fans Get Ready As Netflix Teases A New Release!
Now the queen of Netflix
Beyonce fans got all worked up yesterday when Netflix officials teased the released of Coachella concert special!
If this is true, then the streaming service with premiere a concert film based on Beyonce’s performance which had a theme of homecoming after college.
Netflix put out a post yesterday (April 7th) to social media with the word “homecoming” against a solid yellow gold background with a release date of April 17th. Although it said nothing about Beyonce per-say the word was printed in the same Greek-style font that Beyonce used during her Coachella gig!
