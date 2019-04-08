Beyonce Fans Get Ready As Netflix Teases A New Release!

Beyonce fans got all worked up yesterday when Netflix officials teased the released of Coachella concert special!

If this is true, then the streaming service with premiere a concert film based on Beyonce’s performance which had a theme of homecoming after college.

Netflix put out a post yesterday (April 7th) to social media with the word “homecoming” against a solid yellow gold background with a release date of April 17th. Although it said nothing about Beyonce per-say the word was printed in the same Greek-style font that Beyonce used during her Coachella gig!