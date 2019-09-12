Bianca Andreescu Finally Gets Some Love From Drake!

She is the first Canadian to ever win a Grand Slam tennis event, and her home country is celebrating! Ever since last Saturday, Bianca have been receiving messages from celebrities and politicians to gifts and talks of street signs named after her. Even the Raptors praised her!

Mayor Bonnie Crombie of Mississauga, Andreescu’s home town, says that she plans to give the US Open champion keys to the city. There have also been talks of a street named after the 19-year-old. “Andresscu Way” does have a nice ring to it.

But none of this compares to a message from Drake! While making the rounds on US TV and an appears on Fallon- Bianca said she’d love to hear from Drake- and she finally did!