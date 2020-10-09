“Booing” Is The New Halloween Holiday Trend For 2020!
What a cool idea!
Booing is the thing to do to show your appreciation for the special people in your life — by surprising them with a small gift of candy or treats left on their doorstep.
If trick or treating is out of the question this year, and our usual Halloween activities like school parties and neighbourhood get-togethers will for sure not be the same this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, why not make a few of these “Boo Baskets,” and drop them off!
Booing someone is the ultimate socially-distanced way to bring some Halloween fun.