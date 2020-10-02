Borat Sequel Promotes Face Masks By Wearing One In Place Of A Mankini
Very Nice!!!
Sacha Baron Cohen Is promoting the sequel to Borat and also the importance of wearing a face mask.
In the new posters to promote the film, Sacha replaced Borat’s iconic green ‘mankini’ with a face mask.
The sequel will premiere on Amazon Prime on October 23rd.
Jagshemash my name Borat Sagdiyev, I like mouth party. Thank you Mr. Sacha Karen Cohen for let me usings your visual fax machine. Please you will look on this space tomorrow at 8.07pm Kazakhstan Time. Chenquieh pic.twitter.com/akdvw7vlTJ
— Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 1, 2020