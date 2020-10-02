Listen Live

Borat Sequel Promotes Face Masks By Wearing One In Place Of A Mankini

Very Nice!!!

By Dirt/Divas

Sacha Baron Cohen Is promoting the sequel to Borat and also the importance of wearing a face mask.

 

In the new posters to promote the film, Sacha replaced Borat’s iconic green ‘mankini’ with a face mask.

 

The sequel will premiere on Amazon Prime on October 23rd.

 

 

Related posts

MOVIE THEATRES HAVE NO MOVIES – REDUCE HOURS

Shawn Mendes Releases New Song “Wonder”

The First Look At Jim Carrey Has Joe Biden On SNL