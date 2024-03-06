BORING THINGS WE FIND ATTRACTIVE NOW
CHORES, DISHES, AND MORE
A new survey for spring cleaning season looked at various chores and run-of-the-mill things we find attractive now.
Single people between 18 and 45 were polled. Here are five unexpected activities you might want to add to your profile pics . . .
1. Staying on top of chores. 91% find it attractive.
2. Knowing how to do laundry and doing it regularly, 82%.
3. Doing the dishes, 81%.
4. Being well-rounded in general. 91% want to see photos that show you are.
5. Cooking. 64% would rather see a profile pic of you in the kitchen than one of you in the gym.