Listen Live

BORING THINGS WE FIND ATTRACTIVE NOW

CHORES, DISHES, AND MORE

By Kool Relationships

A new survey for spring cleaning season looked at various chores and run-of-the-mill things we find attractive now.

Laundry Hack: You Only Need To Use The “Quick Wash” Cycle!

Single people between 18 and 45 were polled.  Here are five unexpected activities you might want to add to your profile pics . . .

1.  Staying on top of chores.  91% find it attractive.

2.  Knowing how to do laundry and doing it regularly, 82%.

3.  Doing the dishes, 81%.

4.  Being well-rounded in general.  91% want to see photos that show you are.

5.  Cooking.  64% would rather see a profile pic of you in the kitchen than one of you in the gym.

Related posts

‘Face Basting’ Is The New Way To Help With Inflamed Skin

Feel Better With Hydrating Foods – Eat Your Water

EVEN ZIPLOC SAYS YOU SHOULD REUSE YOUR ZIPLOC BAGS