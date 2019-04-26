Britney Spears Is Out Of Rehab According To Reports!
Doing Well!
Britney Spears is out of rehab according to reports! Brit decided to seek mental health treatment earlier this month as she had been struggling with the stress of her father Jamie Spears medical issues…
There were rumours swirling that Brit was forced to go to rehab but her sister Jamie-Lynn quickly shut down the claims and then Britney posted a vid earlier this week letting fans know that she was ok…
“Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who have been concerned about me,” she said. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry I will be back very soon.”
I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️
Brit seems to be doing well as she posted a workout video the other day!
Who knew stress would be a great 5 pound weight loss. Yay for me 😉😉