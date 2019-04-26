Britney Spears is out of rehab according to reports! Brit decided to seek mental health treatment earlier this month as she had been struggling with the stress of her father Jamie Spears medical issues…

There were rumours swirling that Brit was forced to go to rehab but her sister Jamie-Lynn quickly shut down the claims and then Britney posted a vid earlier this week letting fans know that she was ok…

“Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who have been concerned about me,” she said. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry I will be back very soon.”

Brit seems to be doing well as she posted a workout video the other day!