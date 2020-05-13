Bryan Adam Apologizes For Rant About Chinese Wet Markets
Setting the record straight!
Adams is now apologizing for a rant he posted on instagram on Monday that was filled with expletives, stereotypes and harmful misinformation regarding Chinese meat markets and its alleged link to the coronavirus.
Many on social media condemned Adams’ comments as racist, saying he was contributing to anti-Chinese rhetoric surrounding the virus.
Bryan posted his apology Tuesday insisting that Monday’s post was about animal cruelty and nothing else. Adams says he was only trying to promote Veganism, which is his diet of choice.
He added he has “love for all people,” and posted a video of himself singing his single “Into the Fire.”
View this post on Instagram
INTO THE FIRE. Title track from the same album. Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world. Here’s the appropriately titled song that would have been performed tonight at the @royalalberthall . #bryanadamsintothefire #songsfromisolation #covid19 #banwetmarkets #govegan