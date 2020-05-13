Bryan Adam Apologizes For Rant About Chinese Wet Markets

Adams is now apologizing for a rant he posted on instagram on Monday that was filled with expletives, stereotypes and harmful misinformation regarding Chinese meat markets and its alleged link to the coronavirus.

Many on social media condemned Adams’ comments as racist, saying he was contributing to anti-Chinese rhetoric surrounding the virus.

Bryan posted his apology Tuesday insisting that Monday’s post was about animal cruelty and nothing else. Adams says he was only trying to promote Veganism, which is his diet of choice.

He added he has “love for all people,” and posted a video of himself singing his single “Into the Fire.”