BTS Will Be Featured In Fortnite This Week!

BTS announced Monday they will debut a “never-before-seen choreography version” of their “Dynamite” video inside Fortnite this week. Watch for it on September 25th at 8 pm!

On Wednesday, fans can purchase the BTS Dynamite Pack, which includes two “emotes.”

Fortnite’s Main Stage is part of the game’s Party Royale social space, which Diplo opened back in May. Artists like Marshmello and Travis Scott have performed concerts inside Fortnite.

BTS debuted “Dynamite” in August. The official video shattered a YouTube record and the song spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.