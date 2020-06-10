Budweiser Stage Announces More Concerts At Home!

Budweiser Stage at Home, is a weekly television concert series brought to music fans by Live Nation and Budweiser!

Just announced the third show of the series will feature Barenaked Ladies with special guests Walk Off The Earth this Saturday, June 13. This one-time show will include performances and exclusive interviews from both acts.

The series premiered on Saturday, May 30 with The Black Crowes and The Trews and followed by Canadian favourites Blue Rodeo and Alan Doyle on June 6. With host, Tara Slone.

Fans can watch the special weekly concert series each Saturday on Citytv and Citytv.com at 8 p.m. (local). The events will also be available to stream on Live Nation’s Live From Home platform.