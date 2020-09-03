Canada’s Top Doctors Suggest Wearing A Mask During Sexual Activity!

Skip kissing and wear protection!

Canada’s top doctors are saying to consider wearing a mask to protect yourself from catching the coronavirus during sex.

They also continue to suggest that going solo remains the lowest risk sexual option in a pandemic!

Doctor Theresa Tam says, skip kissing, avoid face-to-face closeness, wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose, and monitor yourself and your partner for symptoms ahead of any sexual activity.

COVID is here and now more than ever-sex is the last thing you want to do!