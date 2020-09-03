Prince Harry and Meghan Have Signed A Deal With Netflix

In a statement Wednesday it was revealed that the royal couple has signed a multi-year deal with the streaming service to produce nature series, documentaries, and children’s programming.

Several projects are already in development, including a nature docu-series and a series focused on women who inspire. Meghan has said that she will not be acting.

She has done some voice work since the couple left the U.K. with baby Archie in search of their financial independence. The prince worked closely with the filmmakers of the documentary “Rising Phoenix,” in which he also appears. It premiered last week on Netflix.