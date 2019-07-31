Cardi B Cancels Concert Over Security Concerns.

Cardi B was scheduled to perform in Indianapolis Tuesday evening but canceled after police confirmed an “unverified threat to the artist.”

Police stressed that there was no immediate threat to the public and they are continuing to investigate.

Cardi was in the mist of rehearsals when she took to social media to tell fans that she would not be performing. The concert was canceled within hours of show time.

“Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today,” she posted on Twitter. “Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first.”